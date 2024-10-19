Russian President Vladimir Putin recently praised India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi while discussing the BRICS alliance. In a conversation with foreign journalists, he touched upon various geopolitical issues, including the role of BRICS and the Ukraine war

During the conversation, Putin emphasized that BRICS is not an anti-Western organization but rather a non-Western one, reiterating Prime Minister Modi's earlier statement. He pointed out that the doors of BRICS remain open for new members. As the organization continues to grow, even non-member countries will benefit economically.

Putin on Ukraine War and NATO

Addressing questions about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Putin strongly criticized the United States and Western nations for their involvement. He accused NATO of fighting the war on behalf of Ukraine and stated that the war's timeline is difficult to predict or set. He mentioned that trying to set a deadline would be counterproductive.

When asked about India's potential role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Putin referenced Prime Minister Modi's expressed concerns. He called Modi a "friend" and expressed gratitude for India's balanced stance on the issue.

Economic and Geopolitical Challenges

Putin also accused the U.S. of attempting to hinder China's development, comparing the effort to "telling the Sun to stop rising." He highlighted how the BRICS nations, including Russia, India, Brazil, China, and South Africa, are working towards creating an inclusive and mutually beneficial economic framework that is not antagonistic towards any nation.

India’s Role in BRICS and Putin’s Upcoming Visit

Putin's admiration for India's leadership within BRICS was evident. He underscored how Prime Minister Modi’s perspective on the organization as non-hostile aligns with Russia’s vision. Putin will soon be visiting Kazan, Russia, where the 16th BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place on October 22-23, 2024. The summit will see the participation of the founding members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

BRICS and Global Impact

In his concluding remarks, Putin reiterated that the BRICS organization is unique because its foundation was never built on being against any country or alliance. The future expansion of BRICS is expected to bring economic advantages to countries outside the alliance as well. With India's active involvement, the organization is poised to continue its growth on the global stage.

Putin's comments reflect not just his high regard for India's role but also his belief in BRICS as a crucial player in shaping a balanced global order.