TEL AVIV: The mother of 22-year-old German tattoo artist, Shani Louk, has made another heartfelt video appeal concerning her missing daughter in the wake of the ongoing unrest in Gaza. Ricarda Louk, in a widely circulated video, expressed her belief that Shani is alive but has sustained a severe head injury and is in critical condition at a Gaza hospital.

"We now have more information that Shani is alive but has a severe head injury and is in critical condition," stated Ricarda Louk in the viral video on X (formerly known as Twitter). She urgently called upon the German government to take swift action, emphasizing that bureaucratic jurisdiction should not hinder efforts.

"One must quickly act to get Shani out of the Gaza Strip. This is really my desperate appeal to the whole country of Germany to help me get my Shani back home in good health," she implored towards the end of the video.



تذكرون الفتاة الالمانية- اسرائيلية الي انتشر لها مقطع باليوم الاول من الحرب؟



تبين انها على قيد الحياة حاليًا و في مستشفى بغزة



وهذا حديث امها ان تواصلوا معها من غزة و بنتها على قيد الحياة



تأكدت من الخبر من عدة مصادر اخبارية pic.twitter.com/m6e5QEGtqS — TRAVIS | تراڤس (@irode0) October 10, 2023

Earlier, videos of Shani Louk at the Tribe of Nova music festival held near the Gaza border in southern Israel were circulated on social media. In one disturbing video, a young woman with dreadlocks, believed to be Shani, was paraded by Hamas fighters in a pickup truck. The video showcased the woman being mistreated, with Hamas fighters seen spitting at her.

Ricarda Louk revealed that she saw her daughter unconscious in a car with Palestinians, though she is struggling to come to terms with the reality, as reported to the German news outlet Der Speigel. The music festival turned into a tragedy as Hamas fighters attacked, resulting in approximately 260 casualties. Among the chaos, numerous individuals, including Shani Louk, were reported missing.

In response to Hamas' attack, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a vigorous offensive against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. The combined death toll resulting from the conflict, encompassing Hamas' attack on Israel and Israel's retaliatory actions in Gaza, has tragically exceeded 3,000 lives.