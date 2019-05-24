close

British PM

British PM May expected to announce date of her departure

May will remain in the office during a Conservative Party leadership election lasting about six weeks. The contest is likely to start on June 10 after US President Donald Trump`s state visit to Britain. 

Image Courtesy: PTI

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce the date of her departure, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

After a crisis-riven premiership of almost three years, May is due to meet the chairman of the powerful Conservative 1922 Committee, which can make or break prime ministers.

May will remain in the office during a Conservative Party leadership election lasting about six weeks. The contest is likely to start on June 10 after US President Donald Trump`s state visit to Britain, The Times reported. 

