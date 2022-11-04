'Bullet removed, but one LEG BONE...': Check Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's full health update HERE

Two gunmen attacked Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Wazirabad while he was leading a rally against the ruling dispensation yesterday. The attack, carried out by two men, left around a dozen injured, though unofficial reports have claimed fatalities. Reports also say that one of the attackers was lynched by the crowd and Khan’s bodyguards, while the other was taken into custody. Imran was shot one after another. He was shot in the leg and was admitted to the hospital. According to sources, multiple bullets hit his leg. He was then rushed to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. He underwent surgery there. A four-member team has been formed for Imran's treatment. It is headed by Dr. Faizal Sultan. He is the former Special Assistant for Health to the Prime Minister.

But doctors have confirmed that the bullet has been removed from Imran Khan's leg. However, one of his leg bones was damaged by the bullet. Doctors said he is out of danger now. His physical condition is stable. However, according to sources, he is somewhat stable after being shot in the leg. The doctors are keeping an eye on him. Dr. Faizal Sultan, head of the medical team, said that Imran Khan is currently stable and his blood pressure is also fine.

Meanwhile, Imran's followers have been worried ever since he was shot. His followers started praying for his speedy recovery. At the same time, Imran's followers also started holding protest programs in various places. But at last, the news of Imran's health brought relief to his followers. Security has been beefed up at the hospital where the former Pakistan Prime Minister is admitted in Lahore.