topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
IMRAN KHAN HEALTH UPDATE

'Bullet removed, but one LEG BONE...': Check Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's full health update HERE

Attack on Imran Khan: According to sources, multiple bullets hit Imran Khan's leg. A four-member team has been formed for Imran's treatment in hospital. It is headed by Dr. Faizal Sultan. He is the former Special Assistant for Health to the Prime Minister.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Imran Khan has been admitted in Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.
  • The doctors are keeping an eye on him.
  • Security has been beefed up at the hospital where the former Pakistan Prime Minister is admitted in Lahore.

Trending Photos

'Bullet removed, but one LEG BONE...': Check Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's full health update HERE

Two gunmen attacked Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Wazirabad while he was leading a rally against the ruling dispensation yesterday. The attack, carried out by two men, left around a dozen injured, though unofficial reports have claimed fatalities. Reports also say that one of the attackers was lynched by the crowd and Khan’s bodyguards, while the other was taken into custody. Imran was shot one after another. He was shot in the leg and was admitted to the hospital. According to sources, multiple bullets hit his leg. He was then rushed to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. He underwent surgery there. A four-member team has been formed for Imran's treatment. It is headed by Dr. Faizal Sultan. He is the former Special Assistant for Health to the Prime Minister.

But doctors have confirmed that the bullet has been removed from Imran Khan's leg. However, one of his leg bones was damaged by the bullet. Doctors said he is out of danger now. His physical condition is stable. However, according to sources, he is somewhat stable after being shot in the leg. The doctors are keeping an eye on him. Dr. Faizal Sultan, head of the medical team, said that Imran Khan is currently stable and his blood pressure is also fine.

Meanwhile, Imran's followers have been worried ever since he was shot. His followers started praying for his speedy recovery. At the same time, Imran's followers also started holding protest programs in various places. But at last, the news of Imran's health brought relief to his followers. Security has been beefed up at the hospital where the former Pakistan Prime Minister is admitted in Lahore.

Live Tv

Imran Khan Health UpdateImran Khan ShotPakistanFiring on Imran KhanImran Khan Attacker

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?