हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Canada imposes new sanctions on 10 individuals involved in 'unjustified invasion' of Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister asserted that the names of these individuals who have been subjected to new sanctions by Canada have been given by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Canada imposes new sanctions on 10 individuals involved in &#039;unjustified invasion&#039; of Ukraine
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in London on Monday (March 7) announced new sanctions on 10 individuals who were 'complicit in unjustified invasion' of Ukraine.

Announcing the sanction Trudeau said, "We will continue to defend democracy and continue to make sure that Putin is held accountable. Today Canada is announcing new sanctions on 10 individuals complicit in this unjustified invasion."

Canadian Prime Minister asserted that the names of these individuals who have been subjected to new sanctions by Canada have been given by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. "Names of these individuals come from a list compiled by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny," said Trudeau.

"These sanctions put increased pressure on Russia's leadership including on Putin's inner circle. Canada has sent about a billion dollars worth of financial assistance to Ukraine," added Canada PM.

Earlier, Justin Trudeau also met Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. Photographs of the meeting showed Trudeau holding the queen`s hand in his, while also chatting and laughing.

(Agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine crisisCanadaUkraineSanctions
Next
Story

Queen Elizabeth holds first in-person meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau since catching Covid-19

Must Watch

PT19M54S

Zee Exit Poll: Should results be seen as semi-finals of '2024 Elections'?