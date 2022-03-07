Canada imposes new sanctions on 10 individuals involved in 'unjustified invasion' of Ukraine

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in London on Monday (March 7) announced new sanctions on 10 individuals who were 'complicit in unjustified invasion' of Ukraine.

Announcing the sanction Trudeau said, "We will continue to defend democracy and continue to make sure that Putin is held accountable. Today Canada is announcing new sanctions on 10 individuals complicit in this unjustified invasion."

Canadian Prime Minister asserted that the names of these individuals who have been subjected to new sanctions by Canada have been given by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. "Names of these individuals come from a list compiled by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny," said Trudeau.

"These sanctions put increased pressure on Russia's leadership including on Putin's inner circle. Canada has sent about a billion dollars worth of financial assistance to Ukraine," added Canada PM.

Earlier, Justin Trudeau also met Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. Photographs of the meeting showed Trudeau holding the queen`s hand in his, while also chatting and laughing.

(Agency inputs)

