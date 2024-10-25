Canada PM Trudeau Vows To Lead Liberal Party In Next Election Despite MPs Calls To Resign

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he will lead his Liberal Party into the next election even after two dozen of his Members of Parliament called on him to step aside, Canada-based Global News reported.

One member of his caucus has termed Trudeau's announcement "disappointing." Speaking to reporters, the Canadian PM said, "We're going to continue to have great conversations about what is the best way to take on Pierre Poilievre in the next election," Global News reported.

He further said, "But that will happen with me as leader going into the next election."

Asked directly if he would stay on after the October 28 date, some caucus members had reportedly asked for a clear answer by, Trudeau answered with just one word: "Yes."

He was also asked whether he would expel anyone from the caucus if dissent about his leadership continued. Trudeau said they have had "robust conversations" on how to go ahead.

Liberal MP Sean Casey, who was one of three members of the caucus who confirmed that they signed the document calling for the prime minister to resign, termed Trudeau's announcement that he will stay on as leader just hours after MPs expressed their discontent "disappointing."

Sean Casey said, "I don't think that he felt that he needed to reflect, consolidate. His mind was made up." Casey said he is now putting the issue behind him, according to Global News report.

He said that he had expressed what he had been hearing from his constituents and stressed that it will take his energy to win the seat.

He said, "I did my job by voicing what I was hearing from my constituents. Now it's going to take my energy and to direct them to winning my seat and not on internal party matters. As far as I'm concerned, it's closed."

The Charlottetown MP said that it's ultimately the decision that the Prime Minister makes. However, he noted that he does not see the decision paying off.

Casey stated, "I wouldn't call it delusional, but he's seeing something that I don't see, that my constituents don't see." He added that while he disagrees with Trudeau. However, he still believes that the Poilievre government would be the worst outcome and called on his colleagues not to vote against the current government.

He said, "Anything that we do that makes [a Poilievre government] more likely is dumb."

Trudeau made the remarks after he met with his caucus on Wednesday, where some Liberals called on him to step down amid the party's lagging in the elections and the two recent byelection losses in former Liberal strongholds.

Between 20 and 30 MPs had signed an internal document urging Trudeau to step down as leader, Global News reported citing sources. These leaders also voiced their concerns to Trudeau during the meeting, Global News reported.

After the meeting, several MPs said the party was united. However, they did not share details on what exactly happened behind closed doors.

Internal calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation as Liberal leader intensified on Wednesday as Liberal MPs convened on Parliament Hill, according to a report by CBC News.

During the closed-door meeting, dissenting MPs conveyed their grievances to Trudeau, reflecting growing discontent within the party. This gathering was part of the weekly caucus meetings that take place while the House of Commons is in session. The Wednesday meeting served as a platform for MPs to voice their concerns and frustrations directly to PM Trudeau.

Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party, with dissident Liberal MPs giving him an ultimatum to decide his future by October 28. During the caucus meeting on Wednesday, a document was presented outlining the case for Trudeau's resignation, but it didn't specify any consequences if he fails to meet the deadline.

The latest political rift in Canada has indeed been fuelled by the escalating tensions between India and Canada. The ties between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "politically motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. The recent diplomatic row erupted when Canada labelled India's High Commissioner and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation of Nijjar's death.