Canada stabbing case: Suspect Myles Sanderson dies of self-inflicted injuries

The final suspect in a horrendous Canada stabbing case that resulted in the killing of 10 people, was found dead during a police hunt. According to the police, the wanted suspect died of self-inflicted injuries after his car was run off the road by police on Wednesday following a three-day manhunt, Associated Press reported quoting officials said. The suspect, Myles Sanderson, 32, was found near the town of Rosthern in the province of Saskatchewan as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Responding to the report, officers rammed Sanderson's vehicle off the road, said an official who was familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to talk publicly. The official said the fugitive's injuries were self-inflicted, but he didn't have further details on when the injuries were inflicted or when he died.

The videos and photos released from the site of Myles Sanderson's death, show a white SUV, presumably driven by the fugitive, off to the side of the road surrounded by police cars. Airbags were also deployed in the SUV, hinting that the car met with an accident.

Myles Sanderson dies two days after the body of his brother, 30-year-old Damien Sanderson, was found in a field near the scene of their rampage, which also wounded 18 people. Police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.

Some family members of the victims arrived at the scene Wednesday, including Brian Burns, whose wife and son was killed.

The recent stabbing incident that killed 10, one of the most daunting in the history of Canada, raised questions about the law and order situation in the country.

Reportedly, Myles Sanderson, who was an ex-con with 59 prior convictions and a long history of shocking violence, was out on the streets in the first place. He was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of over four years on charges that included assault and robbery.

But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for violating the terms of his release, though the details were not immediately clear.

His long and lurid rap sheet also showed that seven years ago, he attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed in the weekend rampage, according to court records.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said there will be an investigation into the parole board's assessment of Sanderson.

(With PTI inputs)