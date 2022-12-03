Canada to expand work eligibility to family members of temporary foreign workers from THIS year

Canada will expand eligibility to work for spouses and working-age children through a phased approach for workers at all skill levels. The Canadian government has announced that from January 2023 it will extend work permits to family members of all temporary foreign workers. This temporary two-year measure will be introduced in a phased manner. This temporary measure aims to improve workers’ emotional well-being, physical health, and financial stability by keeping families together. As per Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department, with this new approach, over 200,000 foreign workers could begin working in Canada offering a greater opportunity for both foreign workers seeking to work in Canada and for employers addressing their labour needs.

"Starting in January 2023, through a temporary two-year measure, Canada will expand eligibility to work in Canada to spouses and working-age children through a phased approach for workers at all skill levels. This would include families of workers in health care, trades, and hospitality," Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department said in a statement."

The statement cited Canada`s Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault. "Expanding the eligibility for work permits to family members accompanying the principal applicant to Canada will help address labour shortages by assisting employers in finding the workers they need," Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department statement said. "As a result, it is expected that the worker will better integrate into their overall work environment and community," said the statement.

Temporary measure will be implemented in three phases to ensure successful implementation of expanding Canada work permit:

Phase 1 will enable family members of workers coming to Canada through the high-wage stream of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program or the International Mobility Program to apply for an open work permit.

Phase 2 aims to expand the measure to the family members of workers from the low-wage stream of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, following consultations.

Phase 3 will include consultation with agricultural partners and stakeholders to assess the operational feasibility of expanding the measure to family members of agricultural workers.

"Immigration will continue to play a vital role in addressing Canada's labour shortages, and the Government of Canada will continue to implement policies aimed at helping employers with their staffing needs across all skill levels," the statement added.

(With inputs from ANI)