Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to America for backing their commitment to Ukraine and voiced confidence in the ability of the new American President to achieve peace and put an end to Putin's aggression, emphasising that peace cannot be achieved without first stopping the aggression.

In new year greetings to the citizens of the nation late Tuesday, Zelenskyy said, "Today, I address all those who value Ukraine, cherish their state, and lovingly call it "Mine." I thank you for 2024. Our people who endure all difficulties with dignity. People for whom being citizens of Ukraine is a source of pride. And for me, it is a pride to be the President of such people - Ukrainians who prove that no cruise missile can defeat a nation that has wings."

Zelenskyy during his new year greetings also reflected on his conversations with Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and US lawmakers, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I remember my conversation with Joe Biden after the Russian invasion. I remember my conversation with Donald Trump after he was elected. All the conversations with Congressmen, Senators, ordinary Americans, with all those who support us in the US, in Europe, and around the world - in those many and varied conversations, there was always unity on the main point: Putin cannot win. Ukraine will prevail," Zelenskyy said.

He added, "I thank all Americans for proving these words with deeds. I have no doubt that the new American President is willing and capable of achieving peace and ending Putin's aggression. He understands that the first is impossible without the second. Because this is not a street fight where you have to calm down both sides. This is the full-scale aggression of a mad state against a civilized one. And I believe that we, together with the United States, are capable of exerting that force."

The Ukrainian President further emphasised the nation's commitment to bringing its people back home and spoke about the 189 Ukrainians who were recently freed.

"Throughout this leap year, we have proven it every day. And we saw it yesterday. When we were uplifted with happiness because 189 Ukrainians returned from captivity to their native land. Because they will celebrate the New Year at home. Because we are bringing our people back. 1,358 people this year. 3,956 Ukrainians during this time. And I'm giving not estimates but precise numbers, because each one represents a person, our person, a very important person. And with each return - we bring life back to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He added, "May 2025 be our year. The year of Ukraine. We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift. But we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war. This is what each of us wishes for."