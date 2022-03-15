हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ukraine-Russia crisis

Ceasefire possible after demilitarization, denazification of Ukraine: Russian envoy

"The ceasefire will take place when conditions that were put forward by Russia are implemented and they are very well-known," Nebenzia said.

Image credit: Reuters

New York: A ceasefire in Ukraine is possible when Russia`s demands, including demilitarization and denazification, are fulfilled, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday (March 14). "The ceasefire will take place when conditions that were put forward by Russia are implemented and they are very well-known," Nebenzia said.

"Demilitarization of Ukraine, denazification of Ukraine, no threat which would come from that territory, that country to Russia, no joining NATO ... The goal of Ukraine joining NATO is in the Ukrainian constitution so it should be dropped from there first and foremost." 

