China Coup: Beijing hiding something BIG? Xi Jinping is in DEEP TROUBLE? What rumours suggest

China Coup Rumours and Xi Jinping's house arrest: What happens in China, stays in China - and the world never gets to know about what's happening inside the big buildings of Beijing, that affects the planet each and every second in one way or another. Be it Covid - that many say originated from a laboratory in Wuhan or secret tests of nuclear weapons or providing aid to nations like North Korea - what's decided in Beijing, the world never gets to know.



This time around, massive rumours of political turmoil in the Communist nation are making rounds on social media. The rumours have been started - and are being corroborated by the Chinese nationals themselves. A large number of Twitteratis, who are active social media users, believe that Chinese president Xi Jinping is in some sort of political trouble. According to them, everything is NOT okay between the country's army and the ruling Communist Party of China.



Some even say that a senior military commander, Li Qiaoming, may soon succeed Xi Jinping as the president of the country. However, there has been no official comment on such rumours - either to deny or to confirm them - has been made so far from China's side.

Xi Jinping 'Goes Missing'



The biggest question is - why hasn't there been an official comment from China's foreign or the interior ministry on such speculations? The other big question is - where Xi Jinping. It has been days since he had made his last public appearance. Last but not least - why have 9,000 flights had been cancelled by Chinese authorities in a very short span of time?



Social media is abuzz with the rumours of Chinese President Xi Jinping being put under house arrest, and a possible coup taking place in the country, a week after two of its former minister were sentenced for corruption - a highly controversial decision in nation's history.



An unprecedented military movement was seen towards Xi Jinping's residence in Beijing. Military vehicles were seen making a movement close to Xi's residence. A few puported videos of such movements have also gone viral on social media. However, their is no official confirmation on the same.



A number of social media users from China said that a coup was almost confirmed as the country, without giving any specific reason, cancelled over 9,000 domestic flights. Some even said that military chief General Li Qiaoming is set to become next President.



"PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumor has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA," a Twitter user who goes by the name Jennifer Zeng said.



"Something big is happening in China.. maybe a coup. 6000 flights have been canceled and there is big military movement going on," a social media user who goes by the name of Steve Smith said.

