China expresses concern over AUKUS deal on nuclear submarines data exchange

Beijing: China has voiced concerns over the fresh deal between the US, the UK, and Australia on the nuclear submarine technology exchange within their security alliance AUKUS, Sputnik reported citing Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying on Monday (November 22).

According to the Russian News Agency, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton, earlier in the day, said that he has signed the AUKUS Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement jointly with UK High Commissioner Victoria Treadell and US Charge d`Affaires Michael Goldman.

"China expresses serious concern over the cooperation between the US, Great Britain and Australia in the field of nuclear submarines, these actions exacerbate tensions in the region, incite an arms race, threaten regional peace and stability, and undermine international efforts in the field of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Sputnik quoted Zhao as saying.

In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia declared the formation of AUKUS as a platform for defence and security cooperation. The announcement came after Canberra unilaterally withdrew from the USD 66 billion agreement on submarines with France.

