हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China Coronavirus

China locks down more cities, transport facility affected

China has ordered nationwide measures to identify suspected cases of a deadly virus on trains, aeroplanes and buses, as the death toll and number of patients has skyrocketed.

China locks down more cities, transport facility affected
Reuters photo

Wuhan: In order to take preventive measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus, China has announced the closure of five more cities on Saturday which has directly affected over 56 million people. The rules include closing public transport links and access to highways in the cities, local authorities said. 

China has ordered nationwide measures to identify suspected cases of a deadly virus on trains, aeroplanes and buses, as the death toll and number of patients has skyrocketed.

A total of 18 cities now have some sort of travel restrictions in central Hubei province.

Live TV

Inspection stations will be set up and passengers with suspected pneumonia must be "immediately transported" to a medical centre, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

China on Friday said that it is building a 1,000-bed hospital for patients infected with the deadly virus that has claimed 26 lives so far with confirmed cases rising sharply to over 880, prompting authorities to shut down 13 cities during the country's most important holiday.

Tags:
China CoronavirusChina locks downCoronavirus deaths
Next
Story

Coronavirus death toll jumps to 41, cases soar to nearly 1,300

Must Watch

PT17M29S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 25, 2020