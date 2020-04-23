हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

China pledges USD 30 million more for WHO's coronavirus COVID-19 fight

China said on Thursday it would donate a further USD 30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is seeking more than USD 1 billion to fund its battle against the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 people worldwide.

China pledges USD 30 million more for WHO&#039;s coronavirus COVID-19 fight

China said on Thursday it would donate a further USD 30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is seeking more than USD 1 billion to fund its battle against the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 people worldwide.

The pledge comes about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump suspended funding to the WHO and accused the Geneva-based organisation of promoting Chinese "disinformation" about the virus, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan last year.

"At this crucial moment, supporting WHO is supporting multilateralism and global solidarity," Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman of China`s foreign ministry, said on Twitter.

The donation aimed to support the global fight against COVID-19, in particular strengthening health systems in developing countries, she said, adding that China had already donated $20 million to the WHO on March 11.

On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its decision.

"I hope the U.S. believes that this an important investment, not just to help others, but for the U.S. to stay safe also," Tedros said during a virtual briefing.

The United States contributed more than $400 million to the WHO in 2019, or roughly 15% of the organisation`s budget.

