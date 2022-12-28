China's Covid crisis: Parking lot filled with makeshifts beds as hospitals overflow - Watch video

China has been in the spotlight for its surging Covid cases and deaths due to mass infections and an overwhelmed healthcare system. Chinese authorities have attempted to portray a stable image of the concerning situation and claimed that there are measures to deal with the massive surge. The rise in cases came after China loosened the grip of its 'Zero Covid policy' in response to rare civilian protests against the strict measures. But now, cases are spiralling and according to social media videos, Chinese hospitals are unable to house Covid patients or even dead bodies.

An independent journalist Jennifer Zeng shared a video of a parking lot that was converted into a makeshift lot with beds for Covid patients. The video is reportedly from Chongqing city.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

In another video shared by Zeng, dead bodies were seen wrapped in blue plastic bags and tied together. The pile of bodies was seen lying on the hospital floor as if objects were laid down.

The Chinese government has recently eased its strict zero-Covid policy, resulting in a spike in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant. Officials claim that the Omicron strain is not as deadly as the Delta variant, but COVID-19 has been classified as a top category 'A' infectious disease, on par with bubonic plague and cholera. Under Chinese law, authorities must implement stringent measures such as quarantine, isolation, and lockdowns in order to contain the spread of the disease. These announcements come at a time when the country is grappling with a sudden increase in infections.

(Note: Zee News could not confirm the authenticity of the mentioned video.)