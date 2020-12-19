हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China-US relations

China's diplomat urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression' of Chinese companies

China's State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi said that they need to replace sanctions with dialogue and consultation

China&#039;s diplomat urges US to stop &#039;arbitrary suppression&#039; of Chinese companies
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi / Credit: Reuters

The United States should choose dialogue and consultation with China instead of pursuing "unacceptable" unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies, China`s State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Washington is adding dozens of Chinese companies, including the country`s top chipmaker, SMIC, to a trade blacklist, a move seen as the latest in President Donald Trump`s efforts to cement his tough-on-China legacy.

The U.S. Commerce Department said the action "stems from China’s military-civil fusion doctrine and evidence of activities between SMIC and entities of concern in the Chinese military industrial complex".

Wang, in a special address to the Asia Society that focused mainly on the state of Sino-U.S. relations, urged the United States to stop "overstretching the notion of national security" and "arbitrary suppression of Chinese companies".

"We need to replace sanctions with dialogue and consultation," he said, adding that unilateral sanctions had become the "biggest destabilising factor to regional and global security".

"China is not a threat to the United States - was not, is not and will not be a threat," Wang said, yet relations were at their lowest ebb since the establishment of full diplomatic ties in 1979.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have grown over the past year as the world`s top two economies sparred over Beijing`s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and rising tensions in the South China Sea.

Wang also railed at attempts by some U.S. politicians to defame China`s ruling Communist Party, describing these as "irresponsible" accusations without any evidence.
Likening Sino-U.S relations to a "giant vessel," Wang said the interests of the whole world were at stake. "I think we all agree the time has come to decide the future course of this vessel," he said, calling for U.S. policy toward China to "return to objectivity and sensibility as early as possible".

Beijing has taken note of the four policy priorities of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to take office on Jan. 20, Wang added, and believes at least three of them - COVID-19 response, economic recovery and climate change - provide room for cooperation between the two countries.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
China-US relationsChina State CouncillorChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Next
Story

Donald Trump threatened to not vacate White House on Joe Biden's inauguration day?
  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M5S

DNA: Lies of the movement confronts the Prime Minister