हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chinese space agency

Chinese astronauts completes first spacewalk, check details

The Chinese mission comes as the ruling Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.

Chinese astronauts completes first spacewalk, check details
Photo courtesy: Reuters

Beijing: Two astronauts made the first spacewalk on Sunday (July 4) outside China's new orbital station to work on setting up a 15-meter (50-foot) long robotic arm.

Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.

The astronauts arrived June 17 for a three-month mission aboard China's third orbital station, part of an ambitious space program that landed a robot rover on Mars in May. Their mission comes as the ruling Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.

The station's first module, Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, was launched on April 29. That was followed by an automated spacecraft with food and fuel. Liu, Nie, and Tang arrived on June 17 aboard a Shenzhou capsule.

On Sunday, Liu and Tang were completing the installation of a robotic arm that will be used to assemble the rest of the station, according to state media. State TV said their spacesuits are designed to allow them to work in the vacuum of space for up to six hours if needed.

The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to add two more modules to the 70-ton station.

Liu is a veteran of the Shenzhou 7 mission in 2008, during which Zhai Zhigang made China's first spacewalk. Nie is on his third trip into space while Liu is making his first. All are military pilots.

(Inputs from agency)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chinese space agencyChina space missionLiu BombingTang HongboChinese Communist partyTianheShenzhou 7China space walk
Next
Story

Military plane carrying 92 people crashes in Philippines, at least 40 rescued, many feared dead

Must Watch

PT6M1S

When will the 'hooliganism' of private schools' stop?