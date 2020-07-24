Chinese 'Dam conspiracy' to win future world war fought over water

New Delhi: Flood in India's several states is a recurrent phenomenon affecting millions every year and despite taking curative measures taken year after year the country appears to helpless before nature's fury. On the contrary, China has built a large number of dams to control the flow of rivers to prepare itself to deal with future crises in the wake of a world war fought over water.

China appeared to be successful in its attempt, hampering the interests of nations like Thailand and Vietnam, in its neighbourhood. The DNA analysis today tries to understand China's alleged design to put its rivals on their knees. The Chinese conspiracy seems to have recoiled on it as floods this year in China have impacted more than 40 million people in China.

Surprisingly, China has built more than 87000 dams in the last several decades. The question arises why did China build such a large number of dams? Usually, dams are built to control floods, use water for irrigation, generate electricity, and store water, but China's intention lies somewhere else.

China wants to use water as a weapon. We need to first understand China's intentions through a few examples. Firstly, China's largest river Yangtze and its tributaries have witnessed the construction of about 100 dams until seven years ago. Now, how many dams would have been built after seven years.

Secondly, China has built 11 dams on the Mekong River, which is the seventh major river in Asia and flows through southwestern China to countries like Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. These dams were built to control the waters of Mekong River, whose tributaries are the lifeline for more than 60 million people in Southeast Asia. China, however, decides the fate of these people through dams on this river.

The third example is the Brahmaputra River, on which China got built the Zang-Mu dam in 2015. In Tibet, China is building three more dams on the Brahmaputra River, which originates in Tibet, and flows through Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and the northeastern regions of India. Through this dam, China causes floods in the northeast region, thereby, using the water as a weapon.

China is able to do so because of its geographical location. There are many such rivers that originate in China and flow through 18 countries. There is no other country in the world from where rivers flow to 18 countries. China has taken advantage of this situation and got built massive dams to control the river waters.

China blocks the water flow of rivers and releases that at its own will. China is now empowered enough to cause floods in its neighboring countries, besides creating a drought. Last year, the Mekong River started drying up and China attributed this to low rainfall but the real reasons behind it were Chinese dams, which controlled the flow of the river and disturbed the balance of the environment.

The decreased flow of the Mekong River last year was due to dams built by China, causing drought in Thailand, which faced the biggest drought of 40 years. Sugar production in Thailand reached a 9-year low, while it is one of the largest sugar exporting countries in the world. Drought also affected rice production in Vietnam, and countries like Laos and Cambodia also bore the brunt.

China's falsehood was later exposed, as satellite photographs proved that China used its dams to stop the flow of water. These reservoirs were empty in May last year, but in the next few months, they were filled up, depriving other countries of their legitimate share of water. China is understood to have created drought-like conditions by stopping the flow of water.

Asia currently faces a huge water crisis where water is more important than oil. Since it has often been said that the 21st century will witness wars over water, China has already prepared itself for that situation.