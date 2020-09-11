Chinese envoy Liu Xiaoming ‘likes’ porn video, Beijing demands probe over hacking claims

New Delhi: China has requested for a probe into what it claims was a hack of its ambassador's official Twitter account.

China's envoy in the United Kingdom, Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account showed a 'like' for a pornographic post for more than an hour on Wednesday.

It caused a massive furore online with several users leaving comments and reactions on the video before it was pulled down.

Issuing a statement, the Chinese embassy in UK said that the Ambassador's Twitter account was hacked by anti-China elements with malicious intentions.

"Some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public," said a statement on the embassy's website read.

Further it said that the matter has been reported to Twitter and the social media giant has been asked to take the issue "seriously" and make investigate the matter thoroughly.

"The Embassy reserves the right to take further actions and hope that the public will not believe or spread such rumour," it said.

Liu's Twitter account has over 85,000 followers. He is one of China's most outspoken ambassadors, who often gives very aggressive interviews to defend Beijing's actions and policies.

China has imposed an official ban on Twitter and pornography, but Chinese diplomats often use their Twitter accounts to push China's agenda.

Twitter has so far not commented on the matter.