india china border dispute

Chinese security personnel open tear gas at Nepali team in Humla

File Photo

KATHMANDU: Chinese security personnel fired tear gas at a Nepali Congress team, that had visited Namkha of Humla district to inspect Nepal-China border after reports emerged that China has enchorched the Nepali land in the area. 

As per the report, Chinese soldiers fired tear gas on a team of Nepali Congress led by Jeevan Bahadur Shahi during the monitoring of the border pillar at the Namkha rural municipality.

The tear gas was fired near Pillar no. 9 when the team was returning after monitoring other border pillars.

It was reported last month that China constructed as many as nine buildings in a Nepal territory without the country's consent or permission, with the Oli government choosing not to speak on the issue.

This issue came to light when the president of the local village council, Vishnu Bahadur Lama, went on a visit to this territory. He revealed that Chinese soldiers had completed the building construction in the Limi village of Lapcha village. He was even prevented from going to the side of the village where the construction had taken place.

Lama claims that he even tried to speak to the Chinese forces in vain but they did not respond and he was even told to go back. After denied entry into the region, he took a few pictures of the newly-constructed building by the Chinese PLA in the territory on his mobile phone — which show the buildings were erected nearly 2 kilometres into Nepali territory.

Tags:
india china border disputeChinaNepalLapcha-LimiSino-Indiachina nepalLAC
