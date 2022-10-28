Climate activists target Johannes Vermeer's masterpiece 'Girl with a pearl earring' in Hague

The Hague: After a series of attacks on art and famous paintings by climate activists across Europe, another such incident has come to the fore. Three climate activists, on Thursday, targeted famous Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer`s masterpiece `Girl with a pearl earring` with glue and other kinds of liquid. However, before the activists could cause any damage to the painting, they had to face the music.

In a video posted on Twitter, a man could be seen pouring red tomato salsa-like liquid over the other protestor in the frame who tried gluing his head to the wall before being escorted out of the premises by the authorities.

The man could be heard screaming, "How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outrage? Good. That is the feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before our very eyes."

Both men wore T-shirts that read "Just stop oil" - the same group whose members spilt soup over Van Gogh`s world-famous `Sunflowers` painting in London, and vandalised King Charles III`s wax statue in Madame Tussauds.

Two climate activists smeared chocolate cake over the wax statue of Britain`s King Charles III at London`s Madame Tussauds Museum just two days ago.

Claude Monet`s famous painting in Germany`s Museum Barberini became the target of members of climate protestors a day prior. Two environmental protestors threw mashed potatoes over the piece of art. Talking about the latest target - `Girl with a pearl earring` is often called the `Mona Lisa` of the North!

Since 1902, the work has been in the collection of the Mauritshuis in The Hague and has been the subject of numerous literary and cinematic adaptations. It was oil-painted by Vermeer in 1665.