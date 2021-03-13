Colombo irked over China-made Sri Lankan flag doormat, raises matter with Beijing

New Delhi: Colombo on Friday (March 12, 2021) issued an official statement on the recent reports on social media platforms of a 'Sri Lanka flag non-slip doormat' and raised the matter with the Chinese embassy in the country. According to an official statement, the Foreign Secretary Admiral Jayanath Colombage informed the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing to contact the manufacturer concerned in China and has also brought to the attention of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, the advertising of Sri Lanka's national flag as a doormat.

"The Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington DC has also been instructed to follow up on the matter with the advertising platform Amazon," added the statement.

The flag, made of polyester, has been manufactured by a Chinese company 'shenghong lin' and was advertised to be sold on e-commerce company Amazon. It is being sold at a cost of $12.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to damage control, the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka also issued a release saying that the 'embassy is aware of some concerns about inappropriate advertising of Sri Lanka National flag'.

In a statement, it was quick to blame Amazon making no mention of the Chinese company's involvement. It pointed out that the embassy has 'learned that thousands of similar products with flags of various nations, manufactured by sellers from different countries, are available on this global online retailer'.

In a tweet by the Chinese mission, screenshots were also attached of the Amazon website searches to 'national flag mat'.

The embassy also emphasized that as an all-weather friend and the closest partner, China has been respecting and supporting Sri Lanka for its peace, prosperity, and dignity for decades, no matter in bilateral fields or international fora.

On Flag Mat issue: National Flags must be fully respected. Concern has been conveyed for investigation. Similar products are sold by sellers from various countries on Amazon. China has been supporting Sri Lanka for its peace, prosperity and dignity for decades. full text: pic.twitter.com/sSnOSkp2xP — Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL) March 12, 2021

Notably, this is not the first time that China has landed in a controversy in the country. Its 'debt trap' diplomacy, when it comes to the lease of Hambantota port, was also something that has dominated the headlines in the past.