NewsWorld
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

'Continues to misrepresent facts': India SLAMS US panel on religious freedom for its 'biased' report

India: The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called the US religious panel's report as 'unbiased and inaccurate'.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
  • The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), on July 2, shared several tweets on religious freedom in India
  • The report said that the panel was concerned over 'continued repression of critical voices, especially religious minorities'

Trending Photos

'Continues to misrepresent facts': India SLAMS US panel on religious freedom for its 'biased' report

New Delhi: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), on July 2, shared several tweets in which they stated that they were concerned over "(Indian) government's continued repression of critical voices, especially religious minorities and those reporting on and advocating for them." Arindam Bagchi, spokespersons in the Ministry of External affairs, reacted to this strongly with another series of tweets. 

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom report referred to the arrest of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad.

USCIRF Commissioner had said Stephen Schneck, “Human rights advocates, journalists, activists, and faith leaders in India face harassment for speaking out and reporting religious freedom conditions. This is not reflective of a country with a history of democracy.”

Respoding to this, Arindam Bagchi, spokespersons in the Ministry of External affairs, said, "These comments reflect a severe lack of understanding of India by the US commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)"

India also called the comments, "biased and inaccurate".

"We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom," said Bagchi in response to media queries on the comments on India made by the USCIRF as reported by IANS.

"Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organisation," he added.

(With IANS inputs)

Live TV

 

Religious FreedomUSIndiaUSCIRFMEAMinistry of External AffairsArindam Bagchi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?