New Delhi: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), on July 2, shared several tweets in which they stated that they were concerned over "(Indian) government's continued repression of critical voices, especially religious minorities and those reporting on and advocating for them." Arindam Bagchi, spokespersons in the Ministry of External affairs, reacted to this strongly with another series of tweets.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom report referred to the arrest of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad.

USCIRF Commissioner had said Stephen Schneck, “Human rights advocates, journalists, activists, and faith leaders in India face harassment for speaking out and reporting religious freedom conditions. This is not reflective of a country with a history of democracy.”

Respoding to this, Arindam Bagchi, spokespersons in the Ministry of External affairs, said, "These comments reflect a severe lack of understanding of India by the US commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)"

India also called the comments, "biased and inaccurate".

"We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom," said Bagchi in response to media queries on the comments on India made by the USCIRF as reported by IANS.

"Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organisation," he added.

(With IANS inputs)

Live TV