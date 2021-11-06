हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COP26 climate summit

COP26: Activist Greta Thunberg calls UN climate talks a ‘failure’

“World leaders are obviously scared of the truth, yet no matter how hard they try, they cannot escape it,” she said.

COP26: Activist Greta Thunberg calls UN climate talks a 'failure'
(Credits: PTI)

Glasgow: Greta Thunberg branded the UN climate talks in Glasgow so far “a failure,” accusing leaders of actively creating loopholes in the rules and greenwashing their countries' emissions.

Speaking at a rally outside the conference venue, Thunberg called for tougher rules to clamp down on polluters instead of what she termed “distant, non-binding pledges.”

“World leaders are obviously scared of the truth, yet no matter how hard they try, they cannot escape it,” she said.

ALSO READ | COP26: 40 countries including Vietnam agree to phase out coal-fired power

“They cannot ignore the scientific consensus, and above all they cannot ignore us - the people, including their own children.”

