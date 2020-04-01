Coronavirus COVID-19 infects 8.2 lakh people globally, death toll crosses 40,000-mark

As another day of battle between humans and coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic came to an end on Tuesday (March 31, 2020) with the total number of positive cases across the globe reaching 826,222 out of which the death toll stood at 40,708 died till 11.45 pm (IST) on Tuesday.

The number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are 174,467 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and a total of 3,416 deaths while China death toll is 3,309. Italy continues to remain the worst affected in terms of the death toll that reached 12,428 on Tuesday night and a total of 105,792 cases.

Italy marked a minute of silence and flew flags at half-mast Tuesday to mourn the deaths of its people from the coronavirus pandemic that has dramatically altered life in the European nation. The nation of 60 million people has recorded nearly a third of all fatalities caused by COVID-19 across the world. The day of mourning marks a month in which Italy saw more deaths from a single disaster than at any time since World War II. It was first detected in Italy near the northern financial hub Milan in late February 2020 before spreading and overwhelming hospitals with critically ill patients.

Spain, which has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy, declared a state of emergency over the pandemic on March 14, barring people from leaving home for all but essential reasons. Till Tuesday night the country recorded 94,417 cases and 8,269 deaths. The government tightened the lockdown over the weekend, banning all non-essential work for two weeks.

Spain's leftist government on Tuesday banned rental evictions and barred utilities from cutting off power and water over unpaid bills to people cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. "Housing is the trench from where people will resist the virus," said Social Affairs Minister Pablo Iglesias, whose hard-left Podemos governs in coalition with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists. "For tenants, evictions will be suspended starting today and up to six months after the end of the state of emergency. Nobody can be evicted from their home."

France recorded a total of 45,232 cases and 3,032 deaths until Tuesday night. It was the third consecutive day that the rate of deaths accelerated in France, which is now in its third week of lockdown to try to slow the spread of the virus. The daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will very soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.