Coronavirus COVID-19 was made in a Wuhan laboratory, reveals Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan

In a major revelation, Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan has claimed that coronavirus COVID-19 was made in a Wuhan laboratory. Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who was associated with Hong Kong School of Public Health, had been researching on the coronavirus for a long time. The Chinese virologist claimed that during her research she came across that coronavirus was developed in laboratory in China.

According to Dr Li-Meng, there was no response from the World Health Organisation when coronavirus was reported and the Chinese officials also ignored her warnings despite being aware of the danger the world was about to face. The Chinese virologist noted that the lab in Wuhan where coronavirus was made is controlled by the Chinese government.

Dr Li-Meng stressed that coronavirus did not originate from meat market in Wuhan and the claim that coronavirus has originated from a wet market in Wuhan is simply “a smokescreen.” She also added that coronavirus is not natural. Dr Li-Meng said that she learned through local doctors and some intelligence that the virus was not born in the meat market but was manufactured in the laboratory.

She further claimed that the Chinese officials knew that a human-to-human transmission already exists, and SARS CoV-2 is a high mutant virus which will become an pandemic if left uncontrolled.

Dr Li-Meng accuse the the Chinese officials of threatening her to remain silent when she tried to warn the world about the dangers of this pandemic. She added that this forced her to leave China and move to the US. The virologist also said that the Chinese government has employed some people to spread rumours about her.

Dr Li-Meng said that even if you have no biology knowledge, you can identify the origin of the coronavirus by its shape.

The genome sequence of coronavirus is like a human finger print which proofs that coronavirus is a man-made virus. Dr Li-Meng said that if China had told the world the truth at the righ time, perhaps the the outbreak of this deadly virus it could have been controlled in time.