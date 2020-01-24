Coronavirus kills 26 in China: Check symptoms, preventive steps, basic treatment

The outbreak of coronavirus in China has led to the death of 26 people and affected 830 till Friday. Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndrome. It emerged from a seafood and animal market in China's Wuhan and is suspected to have spread to as far as the United States.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. Currently, there are no vaccines available to protect a person from the coronavirus.

In the wake of its outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued several guidelines citing the symptoms, how to protect yourself and the basic treatment. However, if a person is concerned about the symptoms, a healthcare provider should be contacted.

Symptoms:

People with the infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of--fever, cough, shortness of breath. According to the CDC, the symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 after exposure.

How to protect yourself:

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

* Avoid close contact with people who are sick

How to protect others:

* If you have cold-like symptoms, you can help protect others by staying home while you are sick

*Avoiding close contact with others

* Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands

* Cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces

Treatment:

Though there are no specific treatments for illnesses caused by the coronavirus most people will recover on their own. However, those infected can take certain steps to relieve your symptoms--take pain and fever medications, use a room humidifier or take a hot shower to help ease a sore throat and cough, drink plenty of liquids, stay home and rest.