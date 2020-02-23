हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
China Coronavirus

Coronavirus may delay OnePlus 8 offline launch event

Coronavirus may delay OnePlus 8 offline launch event
Image courtesy: IANS (File photo)

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has stated on Weibo that the company will not be able to host a large offline launch event in the next few months and seems to be gearing up to unveil the upcoming OnePlus 8 series through an online live stream event amid the coronavirus concerns.

The lineup is expected to include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro as well as OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones and it is speculated that the OnePlus 8 lineup will be made official in late March or April, news portal GizmoChina reported on Saturday (February 22).

Recently, a OnePlus 8 Pro prototype has been spotted in the wild hinting at a dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.

The quad-camera setup is expected to include an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a telephoto camera that will likely support 3x optical zoom, and a primary camera of an unknown resolution.

The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish.

China CoronavirusOnePlusOnePlus 8OnePlus 8 ProOnePlus 8 Lite
Apple to launch budget AirPods Pro, says report

