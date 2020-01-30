Coronavirus scare: Google temporarily shutting down all China offices

Bangalore: Alphabet Inc`s Google said on Wednesday it is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country. The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Google`s offices in mainland China, where the company`s services are not available, focus on sales and engineering for its advertising business.

The flu-like virus has killed over 130 people in China and has set-off alarm across the globe with companies closing stores, putting travel restrictions on employees and warning of a financial hit from slowing business in the world`s most populous country.