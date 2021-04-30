हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Xi Jinping

COVID-19: Chinese President Xi Jinping extends sympathies to PM Narendra Modi, says ‘very concerned’

The Chinese President said that he is "very concerned about the recent situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India and on behalf of the Chinese Government and people." 

File Photo

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote to Prime Minister Narendra on Friday (April 30) and extended sympathies over the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which has created havoc in the nation.

In a letter to his counterpart, the Chinese President said that he is "very concerned about the recent situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India and on behalf of the Chinese Government and people, as well as in my own name, I would like to express sincere sympathies to the Indian Government and people."

This is the first official communication from Xi Jinping to PM Modi since the stand-off in eastern Ladakh and the Galwan Valley incident in 2020. 

Highlighting how, "humanity is a community with a shared future", President Xi said, "only through solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world ultimately defeat the pandemic."

Further, while extending China’s cooperation, the Chinese premier said, "Chinese side stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in fighting the pandemic and provide support and help in this regard", adding, "I believe that under the leadership of the Indian Government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the pandemic."

Many Indian private companies have been procuring essentials from China to deal with the ongoing crisis in India. A private company, SpiceHealth airlifted, 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong.

