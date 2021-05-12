COVID-19: India gets another medical consignment from Switzerland and Netherlands

New Delhi: As India continues to face the mounting challenge posed by the second wave of COVID-19, the country on Wednesday (May 12) received coronavirus-related assistance from Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Two flights from Switzerland and the Netherlands arrived at the airport in Delhi on Wednesday (May 12) carrying medical aid.

India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country`s health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

On May 7, the first shipment containing 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from the Netherlands arrived in India as a part of humanitarian assistance.

Asserting that India values this support from the Netherlands, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that remaining medical equipment would be shipped over the coming days.

Earlier, India had received a consignment of 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators and other medical supplies from Switzerland.

Switzerland stands with India in its hour of need and our objective is to get all possible assistance that we can as quickly as possible, said Swiss Ambassador Dr. Ralf Heckner.

"Switzerland stands with India in its hour of need. At this point, our objective is to get all possible assistance to India that we can as quickly as possible. What we are witnessing today is international solidarity at its best. It is impressive to see how many countries and private businesses are stepping up to the plate," said Ambassador Heckner.

Several countries around the globe including the UK, Russia, and the US have extended support to India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs.

India reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases with 3,29,942 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (May 11).

