topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
COVID-19

Covid-19 leaked from China's Wuhan lab, US govt to blame too, claims scientist in new book

"The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese," the scientist told media outlets.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A US-based scientist claimed, in his book, that the Covid-19 virus was spread from the Wuhan lab
  • This is a huge claim as the standard theory is that coronavirus spread to humans from a wet market

Trending Photos

Covid-19 leaked from China's Wuhan lab, US govt to blame too, claims scientist in new book

A US-based scientist who formerly worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China claimed, in his book, that the Covid-19 virus was spread from the Wuhan lab due to "inadequate safety measures". This is a huge claim as the standard theory is that coronavirus spread to humans after it was found in a wet market in Wuhan. Dr Andrew Huff continued to explain that the United States was also responsible for the virus ‘leak’ from the lab as it was working in partnership with the Wuhan lab. 

Coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab?

In his book ‘The Truth About Wuhan’, Dr Huff said that the pandemic was caused by improper handling of “dangerous genetic engineering” of Coronaviruses in China. The research was funded by the US. Dr Huff told The Sun that EcoHealth Alliance – a US non-governmental organization for scientific research – received funding from the National Institutes of Health. And it was working in collaboration with the Wuhan lab on coronaviruses.

US scientist makes big claim

As quoted by The Sun he said, "China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent."

"The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese. I was terrified by what I saw. We were just handing them bioweapon technology," Dr Huff further added.

The Chinese government had refused to allow for an independent investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 virus which killed millions worldwide. Hence, there is no substantial proof that it was leaked from a lab.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'