Covid-19 leaked from China's Wuhan lab, US govt to blame too, claims scientist in new book

A US-based scientist who formerly worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China claimed, in his book, that the Covid-19 virus was spread from the Wuhan lab due to "inadequate safety measures". This is a huge claim as the standard theory is that coronavirus spread to humans after it was found in a wet market in Wuhan. Dr Andrew Huff continued to explain that the United States was also responsible for the virus ‘leak’ from the lab as it was working in partnership with the Wuhan lab.

Coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab?

In his book ‘The Truth About Wuhan’, Dr Huff said that the pandemic was caused by improper handling of “dangerous genetic engineering” of Coronaviruses in China. The research was funded by the US. Dr Huff told The Sun that EcoHealth Alliance – a US non-governmental organization for scientific research – received funding from the National Institutes of Health. And it was working in collaboration with the Wuhan lab on coronaviruses.

US scientist makes big claim

As quoted by The Sun he said, "China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent."

"The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese. I was terrified by what I saw. We were just handing them bioweapon technology," Dr Huff further added.

The Chinese government had refused to allow for an independent investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 virus which killed millions worldwide. Hence, there is no substantial proof that it was leaked from a lab.