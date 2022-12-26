topStoriesenglish
Covid bubble: Couple in China uses innovative 'shield' in public against Covid- watch video viral

WATCH: In the video, a couple is seen completely wrapping themselves in a plastic makeshift shield, which is held by an umbrella. This video shared on social media has now gone viral.

Viral Video: The number of COVID-19 cases in China is rising alarmingly, and it appears that people are once again experimenting with tactics to fight the deadly virus. Several regions reportedly record one million COVID-19 cases every day. In light of these worries, the Chinese people have turned to their remedies for the Covid-19 outbreak, some of which have also attracted attention on social media. Users were shocked by the video of the Chinese couple's peculiar "shield," which received more than 34K views online.

People's Daily, a state-run media organisation in China, posted a viral video. The video depicts the couple completely wrapping themselves in bubble wrap, which is supported by the man's umbrella. The shield makes it easier for the pair to interact with others without making "direct" contact.

The woman can be seen withdrawing her hand from the cover just a little to purchase stuff before collecting the item. Payments are made in the same way. The couple does their work and leaves at the end.

Social media users have been drawn to the video, and they have responded by posting in the comments section. A user wrote, “Viral protective measures against the virus".

 

The AFP report said that despite claims that China recorded 37 million instances in a single day this week, official statistics indicate that only six fatalities have been documented since the nation removed its Covid restrictions.

