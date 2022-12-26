Covid-19 BF.7 scare: Heart patients need to be careful amid danger of corona; check expert's advice

Covid-19 BF.7 in India: Covid cases in India are on a steady rise in India with about 3,428 cases registered since September of 2022, as per the JHU CSSE COVID-19 data. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Christmas day advised people to celebrate festivals with caution. He said, "Enjoy these festivals a lot but be a little cautious too. If we are careful, then we will also be safe and there will be no hindrance to our enjoyment. With this, once again many best wishes to all of you."

Although the advisory issued by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) states that the situation is not as alarming and therefore, there is no need to panic however prevention is better than cure.

Dr Abhishek Gupta, Assistant Professor, Department of Cardiology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, spoke to Zee News digital about the dangers of Covid on the heart and what precautions all heart patients must take and more.

How can the Covid-19 new variant affect the heart?

Since the newly mutated virus is highly contagious it majorly affects the lungs and over time lesser oxygen reaches the bloodstream as a result, the heart has to work harder to pump blood into the body. In such cases, a previously damaged heart becomes weaker and can further deteriorate a patient's overall health.

Covid can directly infect the heart which can be fatal, conditions like myocarditis and endothelial dysfunction can be predisposed to various cardiac diseases like blood clotting leading to myocarditis infection also known as heart attack or pulmonary embolism (when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the lung).

Dr Gupta further mentions, "Patients infected with covid can also have some fatal arrhythmias like atrial arrhythmia which can even lead to sudden cardiac death."

Patients infected with Covid often experience rapid heartbeat while transitioning from lying down to standing up which can cause:

- Brain fogging

- Fatigue

- Lightheadedness

"This particular condition is called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) as a result of damage to the nerve supply of the heart that regulates heart rate and blood flow into the body," remarks Dr Abhishek Gupta.

The commonly viewed symptoms of the new Covid variant BF.7 include congestion in the upper chest and close to the throat, fever, sore throat, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhoea are two stomach-related symptoms that some people may experience.

Also Read: 5 Interesting benefits of the immunity boosting Indian herb- Ashwagandha

Word of advice

"Whether you have palpitations or irregular heartbeat consult your cardiologist or report to the nearest hospital and seek treatment because these could be Covid related arrhythmias".