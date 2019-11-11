close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Bulbul

Cyclone Bulbul death toll rises to 12 in Bangladesh, five fishermen missing

One fisherman drowned and five were missing after their boats capsized on Sunday due to strong winds and currents, authorities said. Another 30 fishermen were rescued. Around 6,000 homes were partially or fully damaged. No major damage was reported in camps in southeastern Bangladesh where hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar are living.

Cyclone Bulbul death toll rises to 12 in Bangladesh, five fishermen missing

DHAKA: The death toll from Cyclone Bulbul rose to 12 in Bangladesh and five fishermen are still missing, government officials said on Monday. Most of the victims had refused to evacuate and died due to falling trees, said Enamur Rahman, Bangladesh`s junior minister for disaster management and relief.

One fisherman drowned and five were missing after their boats capsized on Sunday due to strong winds and currents, authorities said. Another 30 fishermen were rescued. Around 6,000 homes were partially or fully damaged. No major damage was reported in camps in southeastern Bangladesh where hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar are living.

Live TV

A ship will sail to St. Martin`s Island on Monday to rescue 1,200 mostly local tourists who have been stranded there for days, said Saiful Islam, the chief executive of Teknaf sub-district.

In India`s state of West Bengal, seven people were killed, Javed Khan, the state`s minister for disaster management told reporters on Sunday evening. The cyclone season in the Bay of Bengal can last from April to December. In 1999, a super-cyclone battered the coast of India`s Odisha state for 30 hours, killing 10,000 people.

Tags:
Cyclone BulbulBangladesh Cyclone BulbulBangladesh cyclone
Next
Story

'Leave now': Australians urged to evacuate as 'catastrophic' fires loom

Must Watch

PT33M38S

'Shiv Sena ready to form govt in Maharashtra with NCP, Congress' says Sanjay Raut