Dalai Lama congratulates French president Macron on his reelection

Dharamshala: Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday (April 25) wrote to Emmanuel Macron congratulating him on his reelection as the president of France. Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday (April 24). The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.

"It has been the Tibetan people's good fortune to have received the friendship and encouragement of the people of France and their respective leaders in our endeavour to protect and preserve our ancient Buddhist culture, a culture of peace, non-violence and compassion that has the potential to benefit the whole of humanity," the Dalai Lama said in his message.

"On the behalf of all my fellow Tibetans, may I take this opportunity to express my gratitude once again," he said.

Congratulating Macron, the Dalai Lama said, "I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the French people and in contributing to a more peaceful and harmonious world."

