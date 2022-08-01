New Delhi: Our Sun is set to get even more active as it reaches the peak of its 11-year cycle, which according to the experts means it will be unleashing more volatile solar flares and CMEs. Solar flares are considered one of the most powerful explosive events in our solar system, and recently NASA warned that huge solar eruptions are likely to become more frequent as we near solar maximum, which is in 2025.

According to scientists, the Sun is going through the Solar Cycle 25 which implies that the Sun’s activity will continue to increase till it reaches peak levels during the solar cycle. The Solar Cycle 25 started back on December 25.

NASA, in its latest blog, revealed details about the solar flare. “Solar events will continue to increase as we near solar maximum in 2025, and our lives and technology on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space,” the NASA blog post stated.

The frequent solar storms are releasing coronal mass ejections (CME) towards the Earth. The CME leads to geomagnetic storms on Earth and affect all the electrical infrastructure here. NASA’s blog also revealed that these storms can impact everything, from internet to power, and are also capable of destroying satellites.

"With more activity comes an increase in space weather events including solar flares and solar eruptions, which can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals, as well as pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts," NASA said.

Notably, a new solar cycle begins every 11 years and dies down at the end. During this time, the Sun’s nature turns active and stormy and then again it gets relatively calm so a new solar cycle starts.

How do solar flares affect Earth?

Solar flares only affect Earth when they occur on the side of the Sun facing Earth. "Earth’s atmosphere absorbs most of the Sun’s intense radiation, so flares are not directly harmful to humans on the ground. However, the radiation from a flare can be harmful to astronauts outside of Earth’s atmosphere, and they can affect the technology we rely on," NASA said.