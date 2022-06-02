Ramallah: A Palestinian young man was killed and six others were injured on Wednesday during clashes with the Israeli soldiers near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian health authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement that Bilal Kabaha, 24, was killed after he was shot by Israeli soldiers in the chest and leg during clashes in the village of Ya`bad, west of the Jenin city. It added that six other young men were injured by live ammunition, including one shot in the abdomen and the other in the face.

The two casualties were transferred to the hospital, and are in critical condition, the statement said. Palestinian eyewitnesses said clashes broke out when an Israeli army force stormed the village with a bulldozer to demolish the home of Deya`a Hamarsheh, a Palestinian who carried out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv that killed five Israelis on March 29.

During the Israeli army force raid on the village, Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers traded fire, said the eyewitnesses. An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that the Israeli army force carried out a regular military activity in Ya`bad village to demolish the home of the Palestinian who carried out the shooting attack in Bnei Brak in Tel Aviv.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli soldiers at an Israeli army checkpoint near al-Aroub refugee camp close to the southern West Bank city of Hebron. The health ministry said in a short press statement that Ghufran Warasneh, a 29-year-old woman from the refugee camp, was killed after Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint shot her in the chest.

Israeli media reported that Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoint opened fire at Warasneh, who was carrying a knife and tried to stab one of the soldiers at the checkpoint.