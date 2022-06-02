New Delhi: Aether Industries IPO shares are expected to list on the Indian bourses tomorrow (June 3, 2022). Ahead of the listing, Aether Industries IPO GMP today and the expected listing price suggest that bidders could make an impressive listing gain. The initial public offer (IPO) of Aether Industries was subscribed a total of 6.26 times, suggesting strong demand for the company’s shares. The quota for qualified institutional buyers saw 17.57 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.52 times and the retail individual investors' quota was subscribed 1.14 times.

With the IPO, the company is planning to raise Rs 808.04 crore. The IPO includes a fresh Issue worth Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 181.04 crore.

Aether Industries IPO GMP Today

Aether Industries IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today stands at Rs 25, according to market observers. The IPO had opened for subscriptions on May 24 and the last day for bidding for the offer shares was May 26, 2022.

Aether Industries IPO Expected Listing Price

Aether Industries IPO expected listing price stands at Rs 667 per share, meaning that bidders who received IPO shares will enjoy a premium of Rs 25 per share at the upper end of the price band, according to market observers.

Aether Industries IPO Price Band

Aether Industries IPO has fixed the price band of Rs 610-642 per share for the initial public offer (IPO).

Meanwhile, the company allotted the IPO shares to bidders yesterday (June 1). Investors who had bid for the IPO shares can check the allotment status either on the official BSE website or the website of the IPO registrar, which is LinkTime in this case.