Death of Hindu girl in Pakistan medical college triggers protests in Karachi

The girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her hostel room at Bibi Asifa Dental College in Larkana.

Death of Hindu girl in Pakistan medical college triggers protests in Karachi
Pic courtesy: ANI

The death of Hindu girl Namrita Chandani, a medical student in Larkana area of Pakistan, has triggered widespread protests in the neighbouring country. According to news agency ANI, several people participated in a protest staged on the streets of Karachi on Tuesday over the incident.

The girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her hostel room at Bibi Asifa Dental College in Larkana. While it is suspected that she committed suicide, the police are probing all other possible angles.

The family of the deceased ruled out the possibility of suicide, alleging that she was murdered. Dr Vishal Sundar, brother of the deceased, alleged foulplay, saying her sister was murdered and did not commit suicide.

She was found lying on a charpoy with rope tied around her neck while her room was locked from inside.

The incident was reported to the police after other hostel inmates found her room locked. They knocked continuously and even shouted her name but Namrita did not respond.

The incident occurred just a day after violence against minority community members was reported from Ghotki, the region where the deceased hailed from.

Following an allegation of blasphemy against a school principal, who is a Hindu, in the area, temples, shops and homes of minority community members were ransacked by rioters. The police registered case against 50 rioters in connection with the violence.

Pakistan-based Dawn News said in a report that violence also occurred in towns like Mirpur Mathelo and Adilpur, apart from Ghotki.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan took cognisance of the matter, raising concerns over the “outbreak of mob violence”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the independent organisation said, “Alarming reports of accusations of blasphemy in #Ghotki and the outbreak of mob violence.”

