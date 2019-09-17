Hindu medical student found dead in college hostel room in Pakistan, cops suspect foulplay

Violence against members of minority communities appears to be continuing unabated in Pakistan. In the latest instance, a medical student was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her hostel room at a college in Larkana area.

The deceased, identified as Namrita Chandani, was found lying on a charpoy with rope tied around her neck while her room was locked from inside. According to a report in Pakistan-based The Express Tribune, she hailed from Mirpur Mathelo in Ghotki region and was pursuing medical education at Bibi Asifa Dental College.

While it is suspected that she committed suicide, the police are probing all other possible angles.

The incident was reported to the police after other hostel inmates found her room locked. They knocked continuously and even shouted her name but Namrita did not respond.

Dr Vishal Sundar, brother of the deceased, alleged foulplay, saying her sister was murdered and did not commit suicide.

This comes just a day after violence against minority community members was reported from Ghotki, the region where the deceased hailed from.

Following an allegation of blasphemy against a school principal, who is a Hindu, in the area, temples, shops and homes of minority community members were ransacked by rioters. The police registered case against 50 rioters in connection with the violence.

Pakistan-based Dawn News said in a report that violence also occurred in towns like Mirpur Mathelo and Adilpur, apart from Ghotki.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan took cognisance of the matter, raising concerns over the “outbreak of mob violence”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the independent organisation said, “Alarming reports of accusations of blasphemy in #Ghotki and the outbreak of mob violence.”