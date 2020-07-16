Deepak Paliwal volunteers for Oxford University's human trial of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Deepak Paliwal, a UK citizen of Indian-origin has volunteered for the second phase of human trial for coronavirus vaccine led by the Oxford University.

The 42-year old says that he had always wanted to do something for greater human good and when he came to know that the Phase 2 clinical trials of Corona vaccine developed by Oxford University were taking place, he decided to participate in it.

Deepak, who works as a consultant in a pharma company in London, told Zee Media that despite knowing that the human trials of the vaccine could put his life in danger, he went ahead for the test.

Deepak's mother Shail Kumari told Zee Media, "We came to know about it when Deepak's news came in the media. He might have decided to not share the news with us thinking it might scare us. After the completion of the trails he informed us about it. I am proud of Deepak. "

No vaccine till date has been approved for commercial use to contain the novel coronavirus, but over a dozen vaccines from COVID-19 vaccine candidate are being tested in humans.

On Wednesday (July 15), the Russian defence ministry had announced that it had succeeded in developing a "safe" coronavirus vaccine following clinical trials on a group of volunteers. According to Russian defence ministry, 18 people had participated in the research and were discharged without "serious adverse events, health complaints, complications or side effects".

US-based pharma giant Moderna Inc said on Tuesday that it is planning to start a late stage clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on or around July 27. Moderna is planning to conduct the trial at 87 study locations across the US.

US government researchers said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc produced antibodies to the coronavirus in all patients who participated in an initial safety trial,

Indian pharma major Zydus announced on Wednesday that it has started human studies for its COVID-19 vaccine. Zydus is set to include over 1,000 subjects for human trials across multiple clinical study sites in India.