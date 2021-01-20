हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Joe Biden

Democracy has prevailed, says 46th US President Joe Biden in his first speech

Joe Biden on Wednesday took oath as the 46th United States' President and said in his first speech that the democracy has prevailed.

Democracy has prevailed, says 46th US President Joe Biden in his first speech
Reuters photo

Washington: 'Democracy has prevailed', said Joe Biden in a speech moments after taking oath as the 46th United States' President on Wednesday (January 20, 2021). 

Biden, 78, in his first speech as the President of the United States of America, said, "Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy. The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

He added, "We'll repair our alliances, be trusted partner for peace."

"I will defend the Constitution. I'll defend our democracy. I'll defend America. And I'll give all, all of you, keep everything I do in your service, thinking not of power, but of possibilities. Not of personal interest, but the public good. And together we shall write an American story of hope, not fear, of unity, not division. Of light, not darkness. A story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness," said the Democrat.

Biden also added, "May this be the story that guides us, the story that inspires and the stories that tell ages yet to come that we answered the call of history. We met the moment, democracy and hope, truth and justice did not die on our watch but thrived, that America secured liberty at home and stood once again as a beacon to the world. That is what we owe our forebearers, one another and generations to follow. With purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time, sustained by faith, driven by conviction and devoted to one another and the country we love with all hearts."

"I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal, and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart," Biden said. 

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office to Biden. 

On the other hand, Kamala Harris also took the oath and became the first woman to be sworn in as the US Vice President. 

The January 20 inauguration ceremony took place amid heightened security measures, which have been put in place following the violence on the US Capitol Hills by pro-Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
 

