हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mars

Did you know Mars rover's giant parachute carried secret message and space enthusiasts cracked it within a few hours?

NASA hid a secret message on the parachute that landed its Perseverance rover down on the surface of Mars last week. Internet sleuths claim to have "cracked a code" hidden in images from the Mars rover's landing last week.

Did you know Mars rover&#039;s giant parachute carried secret message and space enthusiasts cracked it within a few hours?

Cape Canaveral: The huge parachute used by NASA's Perseverance rover to land on Mars contained a secret message, thanks to a puzzle lover on the spacecraft team.

Systems engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out ‘Dare Mighty Things’ in the orange and white strips of the 70-foot (21-metre) parachute. He also included the GPS coordinates for the mission's headquarters at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

 

 

Clark, a crossword hobbyist, came up with the idea two years ago. Engineers wanted an unusual pattern in the nylon fabric to know how the parachute was oriented during descent. Turning it into a secret message was ‘super fun’, he said Tuesday.

Only about six people knew about the encoded message before Thursday's landing, according to Clark. They waited until the parachute images came back before putting out a teaser during a televised news conference on Monday.

It took just a few hours for space fans to figure it out, Clark said. “Next time, he noted, I'll have to be a little bit more creative.”

‘Dare Mighty Things’, a line from President Theodore Roosevelt is a mantra at JPL and adorns many of the centre's walls. The trick was “trying to come up with a way of encoding it but not making it too obvious," Clark said.

As for the GPS coordinates, the spot is 10 feet (3 metres) from the entrance to JPL's visitor centre. Another added touch not widely known until touchdown: Perseverance bears a plaque depicting all five of NASA's Mars rovers in increasing size over the years, similar to the family car decals seen on Earth.

Deputy project manager Matt Wallace promises more so-called hidden Easter eggs. They should be visible once Perseverance's 7-foot (2-metre) arm is deployed in a few days and starts photographing under the vehicle, and again when the rover is driving in a couple of weeks.

“Definitely, definitely should keep a good lookout,” he urged. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MarsPerseverance roverNASAsecret messageJPL
Next
Story

Indian-American lawyer Kiran Ahuja to head Office of Personnel Management in Joe Biden administration

Must Watch

PT2M10S

DNA: Why didn't the court give death warrant to Shabnam?