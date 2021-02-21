NASA shares latest pictures of Mars, video of Perseverance Rover's landing

The world watched NASA’s science rover Perseverance land successfully on the surface of Mars. To keep viewers updated, they have shared a new video with a recap of the historic landing and new pictures from the surface of the planet.

On Sunday (February 21) NASA released a new video of the Mars landing on YouTube and also uploaded a few pictures from their verified Twitter account.

“This week...Mars landing! The world watched @NASAPersevere's successful touchdown. The S.S. Katherine Johnson cargo spacecraft launched to @Space_Station. A new date for @BoeingSpace's uncrewed Starliner test flight,” they wrote in the caption of their post.

Tagging the official Twitter handle of the Perseverance Rover, associate administrator ar NASA Thomas Zurbuchen wrote shared the exciting news that more images and footage will be shared from the mission on Monday. "Since the @NASAPersevere landing, we’ve been prioritizing two types of data: first-of-its-kind footage from the rover’s entry, descent & landing. And, health & safety data for the rover & its subsystems. We’ll release more images & video on Monday in a news briefing at 2pm ET," he wrote in his post, sharing a new picture from Mars.

Since the @NASAPersevere landing, we’ve been prioritizing two types of data: first-of-its-kind footage from the rover’s entry, descent & landing. And, health & safety data for the rover & its subsystems. We’ll release more images & video on Monday in a news briefing at 2pm ET. pic.twitter.com/y2cb7EMYJD — Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) February 21, 2021

As @NASAPersevere instruments come online, we are using processes and lessons learned from @MarsCuriosity. Thanks for all your interest and your patience! It will be worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/3iAa70WQqO — Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) February 21, 2021

The Perseverance Rover sailed through space for nearly seven months before piercing the Martian atmosphere at 19,000 km per hour to begin its approach to touchdown on the planet’s surface. The spacecraft’s self-guided descent and landing during a complex series of manoeuvres that NASA dubbed "the seven minutes of terror" stands as the most elaborate and challenging feat in the annals of robotic spaceflight.

Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as radio signals confirmed that the six-wheeled rover had survived its perilous descent and arrived within its target zone inside Jezero Crater, site of a long-vanished Martian lake bed.

The scientists at NASA described Perseverance as the most ambitious of nearly 20 US missions to Mars dating back to the Mariner spacecraft`s 1965 fly-by. The mission was launched to search for traces of ancient microbial life on Mars.

