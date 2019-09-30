close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Disclosure of Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin phone calls would need Russian consent: Kremlin

Congress is determined to get access to Trump`s calls with Putin and other world leaders, the U.S. House Intelligence Committee`s chairman said on Sunday, citing concerns that the Republican president may have jeopardised national security.

Disclosure of Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin phone calls would need Russian consent: Kremlin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that Washington would need Russian consent to publish transcripts of phone calls between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Congress is determined to get access to Trump`s calls with Putin and other world leaders, the U.S. House Intelligence Committee`s chairman said on Sunday, citing concerns that the Republican president may have jeopardised national security.

Live TV

Asked about those comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would be prepared to discuss the issue with Washington if it sent Moscow a signal, but that such disclosures were not normal diplomatic practice. "Of course their publication is to some extent only possible by mutual agreement of the parties. This is a certain diplomatic practice," Peskov said.

"To be more specific, perhaps, diplomatic practice, in general, does not envisage their publication. If there are some signals from the Americans, then we will discuss (them)." The Democratic-led House last week launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump in the aftermath of a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump had solicited interference by Ukraine in the 2020 U.S. election for his own political benefit.

The White House released a memo summarising Trump`s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after the allegations set off a U.S. domestic political storm.

Tags:
Donald TrumpVladimir PutinDonald Trump Vladimir Putin phone callsRussia US ties
Next
Story

France bids farewell to ex-President Jacques Chirac

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Watch top 20 Deshhit stories of the day