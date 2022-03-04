DNA Exclusive: An analysis of the nuclear risk hovering over Europe

With Russia seizing Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, in Ukraine, there are fears of nuclear radiation. There was also a fire at the site, for which both the Russian and the Ukrainian authorities blamed each other. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a tweet that the Ukrainian authorities had informed the agency that the fire at the site had not affected ‘essential’ equipment.

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, in his show DNA on Friday (March 4), analysed the significance of Russia seizing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the potential threat of nuclear radiation.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can bring destruction in many countries of Europe. And among these, countries like Poland will be at the highest risk because Poland is not far from this nuclear power plant. Due to the gunbattle between the Russian and the Ukrainian, a fire broke out near the nuclear reactor in the premises of this plant, which worried the whole of Europe.

Fortunately, the fire in this plant was somehow extinguished this morning. Had it not been extinguished, nuclear radiation in many countries of Europe could have caused a big tragedy and it would also have started the Third World War. Actually, this fire started in the outer premises of the plant, and the nuclear reactor was at some distance from it. Nuclear reactor is the tube-shaped unit from which electricity is produced.

Had this fire reached these reactors and exploded, then nuclear radiation would have dissolved in the atmosphere and this dangerous radiation would not have been limited to Ukraine only. Rather, many countries of Europe would have been in its grip. However, nothing happened as the fire was extinguished. But this incident certainly raised the concern of European countries.

Today, when news broke that there was a fire at the plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that now Europe should wake up from its slumber. Zelensky also issued a video message, asking for emergency help from countries like the US.

Live TV