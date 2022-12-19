DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Argentina's FIFA World Cup journey from 'zero to hero'

Argentina defeated two-time world champions France in FIFA World Cup 2022 and became champions after 36 years. Earlier, Argentina won the cup under the captaincy of Diego Maradona in the year 1986. Argentina defeated World Cup defending champions France 4-2 in the penalty shootout. This final match of the World Cup is regarded as the most exciting final in history.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed Argentina's journey from 'Zero to Hero'

Earlier, Argentina had won 35 consecutive matches before losing to Saudi Arabia in the first match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After the shocking loss Messi and Argentina decided that they will not lose anymore and win the World Cup. And for this reason, despite losing in FIFA's first match, Messi and Argentina did not stop and won the World Cup. If Argentina has become the world cup champion today, then the credit goes to Messi. As Messi consistently performed in every match.

Messi won the World Cup for Argentina at an age when players often retire from the sport, creating history in the process. Despite announcing his retirement twice in 2016 and 2018, Messi returned to the football field and in a country where Maradona is like a god to football lovers, Messi has become the messiah.