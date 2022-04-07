DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Pakistan Supreme Court’s verdict in Imran Khan case

Today’s biggest news is that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruled that the decision to dissolve the Parliament of Pakistan was unconstitutional. Now, Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to face a no-confidence motion in the Parliament on 9 April.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed the verdict pronounced by the Pakistan Supreme Court in the Imran Khan case.

This decision is a big setback for Imran Khan because he wanted to dissolve the National Assembly and have fresh elections. But the Supreme Court has ruled against him. And this verdict is a big victory for the Pakistan Army and the opposition parties there.

The Supreme Court has ordered the session of the National Assembly to be called on 9 April and voting will be held on the no-confidence motion.

The Supreme Court has also fixed a time for the voting. The court said that the voting on the no-confidence motion will be held on Saturday at 10.30 am.

Imran Khan's government will fall if voting takes place on the no-confidence motion. The total number of members in the National Assembly of Pakistan is 342. But after the death of an MP of Imran's party, this number has now come down to 341. A support of 172 MPs would be needed to prove majority. In the current situation, Imran has the support of just 142 MPs.

Among the parties against Imran, the maximum number of 84 MPs are from Pakistan Muslim League of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. Shahbaz Sharif is likely to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan as the rest of the opposition parties have already given their consent to his name. Shahbaz Sharif is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif.

