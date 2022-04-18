DNA Exclusive: Has the Russia-Ukraine conflict become World War 3?

In the past few days, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine military conflict has taken a serious turn after Kyiv claimed that it has destroyed Moscow’s largest warship deployed in the black sea with two Neptune Missile attacks. The country has also released the pictures of the attack and since then the Russian state media is addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict as the beginning of the ‘World War 3.’

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday made an analysis on whether or not the Russia-Ukraine military conflict has turned into World War 3, where world powers like the United States and Europe have joined hands to counter Moscow.

Notably, the Russian Defence Ministry has yet not accepted Ukraine’s claim that it has damaged its black sea warship. In fact, Moscow has released a statement, saying all the 500 naval officers deployed in the warship are safe.

However, while both the countries insist that they are in a dominating position, denying each other's claims, it must be noted that if true, this will surely become a turning point in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Why Ukraine destroying Russia’s warship is a turning point in the war

Interestingly, if true, this has happened after 40 years in the world history that a country’s warship has been destroyed by the enemy country during a war.

Last, it happened in 1982, during the war between Britain and Argentina when the latter destroyed a huge British warship with Anti Warship Missiles, and because of this incident, the tension between the two countries peaked just like Russia and Ukraine.

Big blow to Russia

Now, if Ukraine's claim is to be believed, the damage caused to the warship will prove to be a huge blow to Russia, both in monetary and defence terms.

This Russian warship that Ukraine now claims to have destroyed was worth roughly 5 thousand 718 crore rupees and Kyiv says that it has ravaged the warship with two missiles costing 100 crores each.

This way, it took Ukraine only 200 crores to destroy Russia’s over 5,000 crores worth of warships causing a big blow to Russia’s military plans to win the war.

Notably, the loss is not just economical. The warship was equipped with high Anti Ship Missiles, Weapon systems, Anti Submarine Mortars and Torpedo Tubes.

Other countries that own such warships

At present, China has the highest number of 777 Warships in the whole world.

After this Russia has 605, the US owns 484 and Colombia and North Korea have 450 warships.

Why is Russia calling it World War 3?

One of the prime reasons behind this is Ukraine getting direct military help from major world powers, making them an indirect party to the war.

So far, 27 countries of the European Union have provided military assistance worth Rs 12 thousand 355 crores to Ukraine.

Apart from this, the US has military help worth Rs 19 thousand crores to Ukraine since February.

NATO has also come to Ukraine’s assistance by providing missiles and other dangerous weapons against Russia.

This means all of these countries, that have directly or indirectly acted against Russia have become active parties to the war. This is why Russia is calling the war with Ukraine ‘World war 3.’

